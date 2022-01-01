Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Dundee

Go
Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve coleslaw

DC Cobbs East Dundee image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$3.00
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
Benedict's Eggs and More image

 

Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Benedict's Eggs and More

Browse other tasty dishes in Dundee

Tacos

Mediterranean Salad

Flautas

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Chili

Nachos

Burritos

Map

More near Dundee to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston