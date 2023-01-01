French toast in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve french toast
More about Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
629 South 8th Street, West Dundee
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.50
Light and fluffy french toast grilled golden brown. Served with whipped butter and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|Apple Cobbler French Toast
|$10.99
|Baileys French Toast
|$11.99
|Ms. Cyndis Cherry Stuffed French Toast
|$11.99
Thick egg bread stuffed with cream cheese and tart Door County cherries, dipped in batter then grilled until golden. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.