French toast in Dundee

Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve french toast

Main pic

 

Maple and Hash Dundee NRO

629 South 8th Street, West Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brioche French Toast$11.50
Light and fluffy french toast grilled golden brown. Served with whipped butter and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
Benedict's Eggs and More image

 

Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Cobbler French Toast$10.99
Baileys French Toast$11.99
Ms. Cyndis Cherry Stuffed French Toast$11.99
Thick egg bread stuffed with cream cheese and tart Door County cherries, dipped in batter then grilled until golden. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.
More about Benedict's Eggs and More

