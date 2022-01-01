Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Dundee
/
Dundee
/
Fried Pickles
Dundee restaurants that serve fried pickles
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
Avg 3.5
(21 reviews)
APP - Fried Pickle Chips
$10.00
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
River Street Tavern
102 N River St, Dundee
No reviews yet
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
$7.00
Housemade dill pickles battered and fried served with chipotle ranch
More about River Street Tavern
