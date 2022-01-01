Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Dundee

Go
Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve fried pickles

DC Cobbs East Dundee image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
APP - Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
Item pic

 

River Street Tavern

102 N River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$7.00
Housemade dill pickles battered and fried served with chipotle ranch
More about River Street Tavern

