Huevos rancheros in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Salsa Street
1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow
|Huevos rancheros taco
|$5.50
Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.99
Corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, two eggs as you like, chorizo and jack cheese then finished with green and red pepper sauce and cilantro.
