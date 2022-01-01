Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Dundee

Go
Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos rancheros taco$5.50
Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.
More about Salsa Street
Benedict's Eggs and More image

 

Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$11.99
Corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, two eggs as you like, chorizo and jack cheese then finished with green and red pepper sauce and cilantro.
Huevos Rancheros$9.99
Corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, two eggs as you like, chorizo and jack cheese then finished with green and red pepper sauce and cilantro
More about Benedict's Eggs and More

Browse other tasty dishes in Dundee

Crab Cakes

Lobsters

Cake

Nachos

Burritos

Reuben

Chili

Shrimp Wraps

Map

More near Dundee to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston