Nachos in Dundee

Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve nachos

Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Threat Nachos$15.99
our signature nachos with triple the flavor and triple the meat: shrimp, steak and ground beef.
Street Nachos$12.99
Fresh corn chips topped with refried beans,chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Salsa Street
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nacho Cheese$0.50
Cobb's Nachos$13.00
Home made tortilla chips with your choice of beef, pulled pork, or chicken, nacho cheese, pick de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee

