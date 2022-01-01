Nachos in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve nachos
Salsa Street
1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow
|Triple Threat Nachos
|$15.99
our signature nachos with triple the flavor and triple the meat: shrimp, steak and ground beef.
|Street Nachos
|$12.99
Fresh corn chips topped with refried beans,chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
|Nacho Cheese
|$0.50
|Cobb's Nachos
|$13.00
Home made tortilla chips with your choice of beef, pulled pork, or chicken, nacho cheese, pick de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
