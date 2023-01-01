Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Noodle bowls in
Dundee
/
Dundee
/
Noodle Bowls
Dundee restaurants that serve noodle bowls
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
No reviews yet
Bowl Chicken Noodle
$5.50
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
River Street Tavern
102 N River St, Dundee
No reviews yet
Noodle Bowl
$14.00
Rice noodles, red peppers, golden beets, broccoli stalks, kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, kale, radicchio. Carrots, cilantro and sesame seeds tossed in our peanut sauce
More about River Street Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Dundee
Sliders
Cappuccino
Pretzels
Nachos
Cheeseburgers
Huevos Rancheros
Cake
Pies
More near Dundee to explore
Elgin
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Barrington
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Algonquin
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.4
(12 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Huntley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston