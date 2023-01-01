Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Dundee

Dundee restaurants that serve pancakes

Maple and Hash Dundee NRO

629 South 8th Street, West Dundee

B.Y.O. Pancakes$11.50
Choose between buttermilk, lemon ricotta, or cinnamon toll batter. Choice of two items, upcharge for each additional item.
Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

Potato Pancakes$8.99
5 Potato Pancakes Served with applesauce
and sour cream. Make it a Combo with 3 Potato Pancakes, Eggs and bacon or sausage add 3.00
Fresh Blueberry Pancakes$10.99
Loaded with fresh blueberries.
Lemon Zest Pancakes$10.99
Two large fluffy pancakes loaded with lemon zest, fresh berries, whipped cream, raspberry sauce
