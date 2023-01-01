Pancakes in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
629 South 8th Street, West Dundee
|B.Y.O. Pancakes
|$11.50
Choose between buttermilk, lemon ricotta, or cinnamon toll batter. Choice of two items, upcharge for each additional item.
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|Potato Pancakes
|$8.99
5 Potato Pancakes Served with applesauce
and sour cream. Make it a Combo with 3 Potato Pancakes, Eggs and bacon or sausage add 3.00
|Fresh Blueberry Pancakes
|$10.99
Loaded with fresh blueberries.
|Lemon Zest Pancakes
|$10.99
Two large fluffy pancakes loaded with lemon zest, fresh berries, whipped cream, raspberry sauce