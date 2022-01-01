Reuben in Dundee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Egg Rolls$13.00
Stuffed with Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, and Sauerkraut. Served with 1000 island dressing for dipping.
Reuben$16.00
House cooked Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1,000 island. Served on toasted thick cut marble rye.
Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$12.99
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled on marbled rye.
