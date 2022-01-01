Reuben in Dundee
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Stuffed with Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, and Sauerkraut. Served with 1000 island dressing for dipping.
|Reuben
|$16.00
House cooked Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1,000 island. Served on toasted thick cut marble rye.