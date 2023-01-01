Steak tacos in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve steak tacos
Salsa Street - Sleepy Hollow
1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow
|Steak taco
|$4.50
carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.
Fuego - Forest Plaza, Rockford
6320 East State St, Rockford
|1 STEAK TACO
|$3.50
1 taco with healthy servings of charbroiled premium steak served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes and avocado.
over corn tortillas
**MEAL DEAL NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS ITEM**
|3 STEAK TACOS
|$9.50
Healthy servings of hand-chopped to order charbroiled premium steak with onions, cilantro and tomatoes
over corn tortillas.
Flour tortillas add $1
Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00