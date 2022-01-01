Tacos in Dundee

Dundee restaurants that serve tacos

Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Taco Premium Platter$14.99
choose any three tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Two Taco Premium Platter$12.99
Choose any two tacos. Served with side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Citrus Shrimp taco$4.50
camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa
More about Salsa Street
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vampire Tacos$14.00
Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, buffalo cauliflower, chicken, shrimp, beef, or pulled pork. Topped with bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce, and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb's loaded rice.
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee

