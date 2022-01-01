Tacos in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve tacos
More about Salsa Street
Salsa Street
1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow
|Three Taco Premium Platter
|$14.99
choose any three tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
|Two Taco Premium Platter
|$12.99
Choose any two tacos. Served with side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
|Citrus Shrimp taco
|$4.50
camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
|Vampire Tacos
|$14.00
Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, buffalo cauliflower, chicken, shrimp, beef, or pulled pork. Topped with bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce, and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb's loaded rice.