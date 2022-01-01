Dunedin restaurants you'll love

Go
Dunedin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dunedin

Dunedin's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Dunedin restaurants

HOB Brewing Co. image

 

HOB Brewing Co.

931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mango Hefe
HOB Brewing Co. Mango Hefe - Our top seller is a wonderful American Hefeweizen with tropical flavor of fresh mango - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Cool Cucumber IPA
HOB Brewing Co. Cool Cucumber IPA is a delicious blend of hops and fresh cucumber - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Tip Ethan
Help support your favorite Bartender by leaving an additional tip in their name in $1 increments.
Thank you!
More about HOB Brewing Co.
Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe image

 

Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe

506 Main Street, Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Bowl$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime ranch drizzle
Mango & Black Bean Tostadas$9.00
Crispy grilled tortillas, layered with guacamole, topped with fresh diced mango, black beans, and a sprinkle of toasted coconut
Classic Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Mojo marinated chicken with swiss, bacon, honey lime, lettuce, tomato, and served on a Bianco roll
More about Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe
Lucky Lobster Co image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Lobster Co

941 Huntley Ave, Dunedin

Avg 4.5 (2187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Calamari$14.50
Shrimp and Lobster Pizza
Lucky Burger$15.50
More about Lucky Lobster Co
Clear Sky Draught Haus image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Clear Sky Draught Haus

680 Main Street, Dunedin

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MAIN ST. CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Grilled chicken, Gouda, bacon, grilled tomato, onion jam. Served on brioche bun
AVOCADO FRIES$9.00
Smoked Chipotle Ranch, Lime
SHEPHERDS PIE$16.00
Ground beef, peas, carrots mixed with a Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese
More about Clear Sky Draught Haus
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

799 HIGHLAND AVE, DUNEDIN

Avg 4.8 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUBBA GUMP$16.00
Panko Fried Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Steamed Shrimp, Kabayaki, Sriracha Aioli, Tempura Crunchies, Masago, Scallions, Sesame Seeds .
DUNEDIN'S DREAM$18.00
Panko Fried Grouper, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Garlic Aioli, Sweet Chili, Wonton Strips, Scallions, Masago, Sesame Seeds.
ALOHA BROHA$17.00
Coconut Shrimp, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Coconut Aioli, Mango Vinaigrette, Kaji Pepper, Pineapple Salsa, Coconut Flakes, Scallions, Sesame Seeds .
More about Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro
Corvo Bianco image

 

Corvo Bianco

931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE DUNEDIN DAVE$15.00
copious amounts of fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes, caramelized onions, extra basil, mozzarella, sauce
MEMA$13.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Sicilian Oregano (classic cheese pizza)
SHROOMS$16.00
Crimini Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Oil, French Brie, Fresh Mozzarella, Scallions, Truffle Oil (chef suggestion, add sausage for an additional $2)
More about Corvo Bianco
Wild Iris Cafe image

 

Wild Iris Cafe

434 Virginia Lane, Dunedin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN SALAD CANTELOUPE$12.00
IRIS CLUB$12.00
EGGS BENEDICT$12.00
More about Wild Iris Cafe
Juan's Mexican Grill image

 

Juan's Mexican Grill

1409 Main Street, Dunedin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Salad$7.99
Served in homemade crunchy shell, choice of meat and toppings.
Two (2)Tacos$6.79
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
Three (3) Tacos$7.99
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
More about Juan's Mexican Grill
The Living Room image

 

The Living Room

487 Main Street, Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
You Bet....Churrasco$32.00
Charred & shredded braised flank steak, caramelized onions & peppers, shredded carrots, fresh herb chimichurri, red potato "patatas bravas", smoked paprika & cilantro aiolis
Truffled Ricotta Gnocchi$24.00
roasted shiitake, crimini, and oyster mushrooms, blistered grape tomatoes, shallots, roquette, black truffle cream
More about The Living Room
Flanagan's Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Flanagan's Irish Pub

465 Main St, Dunedin

Avg 4.4 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Flanagan's Irish Pub
Sonder Social Club image

PIZZA

Sonder Social Club

966 Douglas Ave, Unit 101, Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sonder Social Club
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Hacket's 2

901 Curlew rd, Dunedin

Avg 4.5 (723 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hacket's 2
Main pic

 

CARACARA

730 Broadway, Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about CARACARA
Crown and Bull image

 

Crown and Bull

319 Main Street, Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Crown and Bull
Banner pic

 

The Rusty Lyon - Dunedin

923 Broadway, Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Rusty Lyon - Dunedin
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Baby

235 Main St, Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Taco Baby
Restaurant banner

 

Marguerite's Cafe and Catering

405 Plaza Dr, Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Marguerite's Cafe and Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Jack Pallinos

718 Broadway, Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jack Pallinos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dunedin

Pies

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Dunedin to explore

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston