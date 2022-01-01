Dunedin restaurants you'll love

HOB Brewing Co. Mango Hefe - Our top seller is a wonderful American Hefeweizen with tropical flavor of fresh mango - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

