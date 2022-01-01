Dunedin restaurants you'll love
Dunedin's top cuisines
Must-try Dunedin restaurants
More about HOB Brewing Co.
HOB Brewing Co.
931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin
|Popular items
|Mango Hefe
HOB Brewing Co. Mango Hefe - Our top seller is a wonderful American Hefeweizen with tropical flavor of fresh mango - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
|Cool Cucumber IPA
HOB Brewing Co. Cool Cucumber IPA is a delicious blend of hops and fresh cucumber - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
|Tip Ethan
Help support your favorite Bartender by leaving an additional tip in their name in $1 increments.
Thank you!
More about Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe
Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe
506 Main Street, Dunedin
|Popular items
|Cuban Bowl
|$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime ranch drizzle
|Mango & Black Bean Tostadas
|$9.00
Crispy grilled tortillas, layered with guacamole, topped with fresh diced mango, black beans, and a sprinkle of toasted coconut
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Mojo marinated chicken with swiss, bacon, honey lime, lettuce, tomato, and served on a Bianco roll
More about Lucky Lobster Co
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Lobster Co
941 Huntley Ave, Dunedin
|Popular items
|Fried Calamari
|$14.50
|Shrimp and Lobster Pizza
|Lucky Burger
|$15.50
More about Clear Sky Draught Haus
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Clear Sky Draught Haus
680 Main Street, Dunedin
|Popular items
|MAIN ST. CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, Gouda, bacon, grilled tomato, onion jam. Served on brioche bun
|AVOCADO FRIES
|$9.00
Smoked Chipotle Ranch, Lime
|SHEPHERDS PIE
|$16.00
Ground beef, peas, carrots mixed with a Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese
More about Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro
799 HIGHLAND AVE, DUNEDIN
|Popular items
|BUBBA GUMP
|$16.00
Panko Fried Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Steamed Shrimp, Kabayaki, Sriracha Aioli, Tempura Crunchies, Masago, Scallions, Sesame Seeds .
|DUNEDIN'S DREAM
|$18.00
Panko Fried Grouper, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Garlic Aioli, Sweet Chili, Wonton Strips, Scallions, Masago, Sesame Seeds.
|ALOHA BROHA
|$17.00
Coconut Shrimp, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Coconut Aioli, Mango Vinaigrette, Kaji Pepper, Pineapple Salsa, Coconut Flakes, Scallions, Sesame Seeds .
More about Corvo Bianco
Corvo Bianco
931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin
|Popular items
|THE DUNEDIN DAVE
|$15.00
copious amounts of fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes, caramelized onions, extra basil, mozzarella, sauce
|MEMA
|$13.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Sicilian Oregano (classic cheese pizza)
|SHROOMS
|$16.00
Crimini Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Oil, French Brie, Fresh Mozzarella, Scallions, Truffle Oil (chef suggestion, add sausage for an additional $2)
More about Wild Iris Cafe
Wild Iris Cafe
434 Virginia Lane, Dunedin
|Popular items
|CHICKEN SALAD CANTELOUPE
|$12.00
|IRIS CLUB
|$12.00
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$12.00
More about Juan's Mexican Grill
Juan's Mexican Grill
1409 Main Street, Dunedin
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$7.99
Served in homemade crunchy shell, choice of meat and toppings.
|Two (2)Tacos
|$6.79
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
|Three (3) Tacos
|$7.99
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
More about The Living Room
The Living Room
487 Main Street, Dunedin
|Popular items
|You Bet....Churrasco
|$32.00
Charred & shredded braised flank steak, caramelized onions & peppers, shredded carrots, fresh herb chimichurri, red potato "patatas bravas", smoked paprika & cilantro aiolis
|Truffled Ricotta Gnocchi
|$24.00
roasted shiitake, crimini, and oyster mushrooms, blistered grape tomatoes, shallots, roquette, black truffle cream
More about Flanagan's Irish Pub
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Flanagan's Irish Pub
465 Main St, Dunedin
More about CARACARA
CARACARA
730 Broadway, Dunedin
More about Crown and Bull
Crown and Bull
319 Main Street, Dunedin
More about The Rusty Lyon - Dunedin
The Rusty Lyon - Dunedin
923 Broadway, Dunedin
More about Taco Baby
Taco Baby
235 Main St, Dunedin
More about Marguerite's Cafe and Catering
Marguerite's Cafe and Catering
405 Plaza Dr, Dunedin
More about Jack Pallinos
Jack Pallinos
718 Broadway, Dunedin