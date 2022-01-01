Dunedin American restaurants you'll love
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Clear Sky Draught Haus
680 Main Street, Dunedin
|POT STICKER
|$9.00
Sweet Thai chili sauce sauce, spicy peanut sauce
|FETTUCCINE CARBONARA
|$14.00
Bacon, onions, peas tossed with haus made carbonara - served with toast points
|MEAT LOAF
|$17.00
Topped with red wine demi glace, fried onion. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
The Living Room
487 Main Street, Dunedin
|You Bet....Churrasco
|$32.00
Charred & shredded braised flank steak, caramelized onions & peppers, shredded carrots, fresh herb chimichurri, red potato "patatas bravas", smoked paprika & cilantro aiolis
|Truffled Ricotta Gnocchi
|$24.00
roasted shiitake, crimini, and oyster mushrooms, blistered grape tomatoes, shallots, roquette, black truffle cream