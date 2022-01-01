Dunedin American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Clear Sky Draught Haus image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Clear Sky Draught Haus

680 Main Street, Dunedin

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
POT STICKER$9.00
Sweet Thai chili sauce sauce, spicy peanut sauce
FETTUCCINE CARBONARA$14.00
Bacon, onions, peas tossed with haus made carbonara - served with toast points
MEAT LOAF$17.00
Topped with red wine demi glace, fried onion. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
The Living Room image

 

The Living Room

487 Main Street, Dunedin

No reviews yet
You Bet....Churrasco$32.00
Charred & shredded braised flank steak, caramelized onions & peppers, shredded carrots, fresh herb chimichurri, red potato "patatas bravas", smoked paprika & cilantro aiolis
Truffled Ricotta Gnocchi$24.00
roasted shiitake, crimini, and oyster mushrooms, blistered grape tomatoes, shallots, roquette, black truffle cream
Flanagan's Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Flanagan's Irish Pub

465 Main St, Dunedin

Avg 4.4 (1060 reviews)
