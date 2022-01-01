Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Dunedin

Dunedin restaurants that serve lobsters

Lucky Lobster Co image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Lobster Co

941 Huntley Ave, Dunedin

Avg 4.5 (2187 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Lobster Pizza
Connecticut Lobster Roll$32.50
Lobster Bisque ​​​​$10.50
Item pic

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Clear Sky Draught Haus

680 Main Street, Dunedin

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER BENNIE$17.00
LOBSTER HUSH PUPPIES$11.00
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$24.00
Maine Lobster chunk, orecchiette pasta, smoked gouda and mozzarella cream sauce - served with toast points
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

799 HIGHLAND AVE, DUNEDIN

Avg 4.8 (404 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER RANGOON$17.00
Wonton Wrapped Lobster, Cream Cheese, Pepper Chutney, Scallion, Sweet Chili Sauce.
