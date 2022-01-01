Salmon in Dunedin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Clear Sky Draught Haus

680 Main Street, Dunedin

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
UPTOWN SALMON$22.00
SESAME GINGER SALMON SALAD$14.00
Salmon medallions, super greens, wonton crunch, almonds, mandarin oranges, sesame mandarin dressing
More about Clear Sky Draught Haus
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

799 HIGHLAND AVE, DUNEDIN

Avg 4.8 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon - Sashimi$9.00
Three pieces over Asian Slaw & Yuzu Pickles. Garnished with Citrus, Sesame Seeds, Scallions & Masago.
SMOKED SALMON NIGIRI$8.00
Two Pieces over Sushi Rice. Garnished with citrus, sesame seeds, scallions & masago.
SALMON CRUNCH$9.00
Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Tempura Crunchies.
More about Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

