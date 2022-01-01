Salmon in Dunedin
Dunedin restaurants that serve salmon
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Clear Sky Draught Haus
680 Main Street, Dunedin
|UPTOWN SALMON
|$22.00
|SESAME GINGER SALMON SALAD
|$14.00
Salmon medallions, super greens, wonton crunch, almonds, mandarin oranges, sesame mandarin dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro
799 HIGHLAND AVE, DUNEDIN
|Salmon - Sashimi
|$9.00
Three pieces over Asian Slaw & Yuzu Pickles. Garnished with Citrus, Sesame Seeds, Scallions & Masago.
|SMOKED SALMON NIGIRI
|$8.00
Two Pieces over Sushi Rice. Garnished with citrus, sesame seeds, scallions & masago.
|SALMON CRUNCH
|$9.00
Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Tempura Crunchies.