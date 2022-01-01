Go
Toast

Dunedin Vegan Deli

Dunedin Vegan Deli is Northern Pinellas County's first all vegan deli and market. We offer most deli favorites in a fully plant based version. Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads and Pizza along with hard to find grocery items and snacks. Our sandwiches are mostly crafted with our house made artisan seitan line. we will offer several gluten free options but caution sever allergy sufferers to be mindful that while we take every precaution possible the possibility of trace contamination is present considering the scale of production of a gluten based product on premises.

2340 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Impossible Chikken Snack Wrap$10.99
Impossible Chikken Nuggets chopped up over shredded lettuce, onions and tomatoes with ranch and buffalo sauce drizzled over!
9" Cubano$11.95
Mojo Pourk on Authentic Cuban Bread, pressed with Mustard, Pickles, Provolone, and your choice of toppings
Two/$10 McBluffins$10.00
Two McBluffins at a discount!
Philly Cheezesteak$12.95
Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheeze, and Mayo served on a toasted Sub Roll
Red Potato Salad$3.95
Our housemade potato salad
Chix Salad Wrap$11.50
Wrap up one of our Chikken Salads or Chickpea Salads with Organic Spring Mix, Tomato, and any additional toppings of your choice!
Housemade Chocolate Chip Cookies$0.75
Spicy Crispy Chikken Sandwich$10.99
Crispy spicy chikken patty on a pretzel bun with ranch, tomato, and shredded lettuce
Big Whack Classic$12.95
1/4lb Impossible Burger with Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Whack Sauce, and Provolone Cheeze
Mega Side of Crackoroni$5.95
House made macaroni and cheeeeze!
See full menu

Location

2340 Main Street

Clearwater FL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0422

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Greek City Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

KC - Clearwater

No reviews yet

Better than Booze!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston