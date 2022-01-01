Go
  • Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project

Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project

“Duneyrr is an Artisan Fermenta Project that focuses on the co-fermentation of wine, cider and mead ingredients with artisanal craft beer. Creating co-fermented hybrids and mixed-culture wild ales with modern approaches, Duneyrr adapts and manipulates the methods of natural winemakers, cider makers and craft brewers alike, blurring the lines of what craft beer can be...”
Tyler Davis - Founder & Director of Fermentation

Popular Items

Freya Franc$16.00
A Sour Hybrid Ale co-fermented with Strawberries and Cabernet Franc Grape Must. Jammy, Dry and Eloquent.
Cara! Cara!$12.00
Mimosa Style Wild Ale. Co-fermented with California Cara Cara Oranges and Chardonnay Grape Juice. Dry Hopped with Mandarina Bavaria Hops. Fermented with Duneyrr House Mixed-Culture and French Champagne Yeast.
500ml bottle - 6.5% ABV
Moderne Dune Sample 4-Pack$17.00
Mixed 4 Pack including Haze Maize, Invited Concept, River Yacht and Cosmic Pop. Perfect for sampling our current line up!
Zenith$18.00
Mixed-Culture sour with strawberries, Japanese cherry blossoms, & pink Himalayan salt. Aged 18 months in neutral wine barrels.
500ml bottle - 5.3% ABV
ROUGE ROSE PARTY SPECIAL!!!$16.00
Sour Hybrid Ale co-fermented with Pinot Noir Grape Must, Hibiscus and Wild Rose Petals. Hopped with French Barbe Rouge hops. Dry and Floral
Duneyrr Sample 4-Pack$17.00
Mixed 4 Pack including Freya Franc, Sauvyn Blanc, La Rouge Rose and Hazy et Blanc. Perfect for sampling our current line up!
16oz, 4pk - Mixed % ABV
River Yacht$16.00
Double Dry Hopped Cold IPA. Unfiltered, 6-week lagered IPA with massive amounts of Mosaic Incognito added during the whirlpool to add a punch of candied blueberries. Aromas of tropical mulberries and a hint of spearmint.
Sauvyn Blanc$16.00
Sour Hybrid Ale co-fermented with Passion Fruit and Sauvignon Blanc Grape Must. Tropical, Dry and Effervescent.
MARATHON SPECIAL - Invited Concept 16oz Can$5.00
Double Dry Hopped Lager with Citra and Loral hops. Unfiltered, Crisp and Floral. Aromas of Overripe Mango and Lychee
Invited Concept$12.00
Double Dry Hopped Lager with Citra and Loral hops. Unfiltered, Crisp and Floral. Aromas of Overripe Mango and Lychee
Location

2337 S Michigan Ave # 1

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
