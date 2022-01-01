Go
Duneyrr Artisan Fermenta Project

A brewery focused on co-fermentation

2337 S Michigan Ave

Violetta Merlotta
Secret History of All Things$16.00
Mixed-Culture Saison. Petite saison fermented with our house strain of Brettanomyces, then blended with our ever-evolving house culture to add subtle tartness and depth. Lightly dry-hopped with Saaz & Crystal
16oz, 4pk - 4.2% ABV
Counting Sleep
Our Nordic Weisse w/ chamomile flower, citrus zest, fig ~ re-fermented on wildflower honey. Soft & zippy citrus meets a beautiful honey aroma! Super summer crusher! ~ 4.2% ~
Buri Noir
2337 S Michigan Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
