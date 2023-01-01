Grilled chicken in Dunkirk
Dunkirk restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Mamma Lucia Restaurant - 10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard
10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard, Dunkirk
|Grilled Chicken with Veggies
|$18.95
Broccoli, spinach & mushrooms
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Dunkirk
10092 Southern Maryland Blvd, Dunkirk
|Grilled Chicken Peppadew Pasta
|$15.99
|Glazed Grilled Chicken
|$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast with our honey BBQ glaze with a side salad and your favorite side.
|Grilled Bay Chicken
|$7.99