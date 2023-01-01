Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Dunkirk

Go
Dunkirk restaurants
Toast

Dunkirk restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

 

Mamma Lucia Restaurant - 10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard

10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard, Dunkirk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$25.95
More about Mamma Lucia Restaurant - 10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Dunkirk

10092 Southern Maryland Blvd, Dunkirk

Avg 4.5 (2199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slammin' Salmon Wrap$16.99
Seared salmon, chipotle cole slaw, avocado and thai chili sauce.
Fresh Grilled Salmon$21.99
Seasoned and grilled with fresh steamed veggies.
Salmon Caesar Wrap$13.99
More about Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Dunkirk

Browse other tasty dishes in Dunkirk

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Dunkirk to explore

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (831 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (436 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2079 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (220 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (873 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston