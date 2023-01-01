Burritos in Dunkirk
Dunkirk restaurants that serve burritos
More about El Azteca Cantina - 3953 Vineyard Drive
El Azteca Cantina - 3953 Vineyard Drive
3953 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk
|Burrito Tejano
|$15.99
One large burrito filled with choice of chicken or steak, beans, rice and pico de gallo. Served with melted cheese on top. Lettuce and guacamole on the side.
|Burrito Carnitas (Pork)
|$15.99
12
|El Azteca Burrito Special
|$14.99
One burrito with crabmeat and one enchilada with crabmeat. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
More about The Point
The Point
296 Lakeshore Drive W, Dunkirk
|12" Flour Shell Burrito
|$4.85
A 12" flour tortilla shell, stuffed until it's ready to burst with all your favorite TaQo toppings!
|Burrito (Rice) Bowl
|$4.85
We start with a bed of our fresh cilantro-lime rice and overload it with toppings of your choice. Chances are you might have leftovers!