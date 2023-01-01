Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Dunkirk

Go
Dunkirk restaurants
Toast

Dunkirk restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito Tejano image

 

El Azteca Cantina - 3953 Vineyard Drive

3953 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Tejano$15.99
One large burrito filled with choice of chicken or steak, beans, rice and pico de gallo. Served with melted cheese on top. Lettuce and guacamole on the side.
Burrito Carnitas (Pork)$15.99
12
El Azteca Burrito Special$14.99
One burrito with crabmeat and one enchilada with crabmeat. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
More about El Azteca Cantina - 3953 Vineyard Drive
Item pic

 

The Point

296 Lakeshore Drive W, Dunkirk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Flour Shell Burrito$4.85
A 12" flour tortilla shell, stuffed until it's ready to burst with all your favorite TaQo toppings!
Burrito (Rice) Bowl$4.85
We start with a bed of our fresh cilantro-lime rice and overload it with toppings of your choice. Chances are you might have leftovers!
More about The Point

Browse other tasty dishes in Dunkirk

Nachos

Tacos

Chili

Quesadillas

Map

More near Dunkirk to explore

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (935 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston