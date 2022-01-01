The Dunn Bar
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
12 Washington Street
Biddeford, ME 04005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
12 Washington Street, Biddeford ME 04005
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
DBR Events
Featuring our "Elevated Comfort Food"
Cowbell Burger
25 Burgers!
25 Crafts!
Theme Nights!
Magnus on Water
Magnus on Water is now serving a limited menu of Latin American food & Beverage with wine, beer and spirit selections! Open for Patio Dining and Take-Out only, 4-9:30pm Friday-Sunday
Rover Bagel
A wood fired bagel shop in the heart of downtown Biddeford, Maine!