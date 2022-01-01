Go
Dunn Gaherin's

344 Elliot St

Caesar Salad$11.99
Crisp romaine, garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
Cheeseburger$13.99
Awesome combination of meat under melted cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
Amazing burger with crispy bacon and choice of cheese
Turkey Tips$19.99
Grilled tenderloin tips basted in teriyaki served with grilled pineapple.
Fish & Chips$20.99
Fresh haddock fillets lightly floured and deep fried. Served with tartar sauce.
Baked Scrod$22.99
Fresh scrod fillet, white wine, scampi butter, bread crumbs.
Sirloin Tips$22.99
3/4 Lb marinated, charbroiled, choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, or peanut satay.
Burger Irish$14.99
Caramelized onions, imported irish porter cheddar
10 Wings on the bone$15.99
Fish Sandwich$14.99
Deep fried fresh haddock on a warm toasted brioche roll with tartar sauce on the side.
344 Elliot St

Newton MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
