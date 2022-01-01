Go
Toast

Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

2996 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fry Chicken - Medium$11.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Plantains$1.75
Beef Patty$2.75
Jerk Wings$0.80
Brown Stew Chicken - Medium$11.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Wings - Fried$0.75
Jerk Chicken - Medium$12.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Fried Dumpling$0.80
Oxtail/Beef - Medium$15.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables,
Oxtail/Beef - Large$18.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
See full menu

Location

2996 Main Street

Hartford CT

Sunday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pietro's Pizza

No reviews yet

Fresh Ingredients, Quality food and Service.

Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Place 2 Be

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Steam Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy upscale casual cuisine with a brewery atmosphere! Open 7 days a week.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston