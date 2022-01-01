Go
Toast

Dupont Italian Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1637 17th St NW • $$

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
Small Cheese Pizza$9.00
Tiramisu$6.00
Garlic Bread$3.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.00
Large Cheese Pizza$15.00
Caesar Salad$7.00
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$20.00
Penne Vodka$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1637 17th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

St.Arnold's Mussel Bar

No reviews yet

Our very own BBQ style developed over a decade of experience. Rooted in tradition, we smoke over Oak as low and slow as possible.

Public Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Residents Cafe & Bar

No reviews yet

Residents is a casual chic cafe & bar with an outdoor patio serving brunch, dinner and well crafted cocktails.

Fedwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston