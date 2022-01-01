Durango bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Durango restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Durango

Ore House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ore House

147 E COLLEGE DR, Durango

Avg 4.4 (1822 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wedge Salad$8.00
baby iceberg | applewood smoked bacon | heirloom tomatoes | pickled shallot | garlic croutons | blue cheese dressing
Filet Mignon - 10oz$46.00
Includes our housemade trio of sauces:
chimichurri | brandy peppercorn | house steak sauce
(Steaks are cooked to your desired temperature, however, travel times may cause temperature variances.)
Select Raw to cook at home!
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee$7.00
madagascar vanilla | salted almond crisp
More about Ore House
Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings

2411 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Wings$8.99
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
10 Wings$15.49
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
SUPER DEAL$30.00
Comes with two large 3-topping pizzas
More about Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
11th Street Station - Ernies image

GRILL

11th Street Station - Ernies

1101 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4.5 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar - Small$6.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Highland Mary$15.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion
Margharita$13.00
Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
More about 11th Street Station - Ernies
HomeSlice Pizza Main image

PIZZA

HomeSlice Pizza Main

2915 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
Make your Pizza Dreams come true!
Caesar$10.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing
My Big Fat Greek$10.50
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Feta, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
More about HomeSlice Pizza Main
The Roost image

 

The Roost

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Green Salad$6.00
A fresh blend of greens, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes, and carrot rice, with choice of dressing.
Pistachio Crusted Mahi Mahi$24.00
Pan-searaed Jamaican marinated Mahi Mahi, dirty rice, vegetable medley, charred lime
Prime Rib French Dip$15.00
Our choice prime rib thinly sliced on a French baguette topped with melted Swiss cheese and served with fresh au jus. Served with choice of side.
More about The Roost
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails

1150 Main ave Unit B101, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BURRITOS$9.50
CHURROS ORIGINAL$2.00
MEXICAN SALAD$10.50
More about Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails
Restaurant banner

 

The Lift Cascade

50827 US-550, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Lift Cascade

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Durango

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Nachos

Tacos

Curly Fries

Buffalo Wings

Map

More near Durango to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston