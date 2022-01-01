Durango Chicken restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Durango

Bird's image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bird's

2957 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 3.7 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Drumstick$1.50
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
Tater Tots$2.50
Contains: Wheat
Chicken Fingers$2.50
Contains: Gluten
More about Bird's
Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings

2411 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Wings$8.99
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
10 Wings$15.49
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
SUPER DEAL$30.00
Comes with two large 3-topping pizzas
More about Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
Cuckoo's Chicken House image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cuckoo's Chicken House

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese Bites (10)$9.00
10 Deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites with a choice of ranch or salsa for dipping.
Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)$18.00
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
Chicken Finger Dinner$22.00
A ten ounce portion of fresh Chicken tenderloins, hand breaded with choice of sauce & all the dinner fixin's
More about Cuckoo's Chicken House

