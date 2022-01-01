Durango Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Durango
More about Bird's
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bird's
2957 Main Ave, Durango
|Popular items
|Crispy Drumstick
|$1.50
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
|Tater Tots
|$2.50
Contains: Wheat
|Chicken Fingers
|$2.50
Contains: Gluten
More about Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
2411 Main Ave, Durango
|Popular items
|5 Wings
|$8.99
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
|10 Wings
|$15.49
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
|SUPER DEAL
|$30.00
Comes with two large 3-topping pizzas
More about Cuckoo's Chicken House
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cuckoo's Chicken House
128 E College Dr, Durango
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese Bites (10)
|$9.00
10 Deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites with a choice of ranch or salsa for dipping.
|Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)
|$18.00
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
|Chicken Finger Dinner
|$22.00
A ten ounce portion of fresh Chicken tenderloins, hand breaded with choice of sauce & all the dinner fixin's