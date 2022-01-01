Durango salad spots you'll love

Durango restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Durango

HomeSlice Pizza College image

PIZZA • SALADS

HomeSlice Pizza College

441 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Calzone$8.50
Home-made pizza dough filled with your choice of toppings, along with marinara sauce and our proprietary cheese blend baked to a crispy golden brown.
18" Ultimate Behemoth$27.50
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce
12" Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
Make your dreams come true!
More about HomeSlice Pizza College
Sage - Farm Fresh Eats image

 

Sage - Farm Fresh Eats

3101 Main Ave, #5, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Turkey Reuben - Whole$12.50
all natural turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and green chile chipotle Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye
BLT Chop - Whole$12.50
romaine, seasonal greens, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg
Premium Duo$11.50
Your choice of two signature items: cup of soup, half salad, half sandwich, half grain bowl.
More about Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
Durango Joes - Escalante image

 

Durango Joes - Escalante

1211 Escalante Drive, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Durango Joes - Escalante

