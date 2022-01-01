Durango salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Durango
More about HomeSlice Pizza College
PIZZA • SALADS
HomeSlice Pizza College
441 E College Dr, Durango
|Popular items
|BYO Calzone
|$8.50
Home-made pizza dough filled with your choice of toppings, along with marinara sauce and our proprietary cheese blend baked to a crispy golden brown.
|18" Ultimate Behemoth
|$27.50
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Make your dreams come true!
More about Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
3101 Main Ave, #5, Durango
|Popular items
|Southwest Turkey Reuben - Whole
|$12.50
all natural turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and green chile chipotle Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye
|BLT Chop - Whole
|$12.50
romaine, seasonal greens, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg
|Premium Duo
|$11.50
Your choice of two signature items: cup of soup, half salad, half sandwich, half grain bowl.