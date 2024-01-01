Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Durango

Durango restaurants
Toast

Durango restaurants that serve bisque

Steamworks Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Steamworks Brewing Co.

801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque$0.00
(gluten-free)
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
JAMES RANCH GRILL image

CHEESE

James Ranch Grill

33846 Highway 550, Durango

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Squash Bisque$0.00
A spicy, sweet & smoky bisque of kabocha and butternut squashes simmered in our house-made vegetable stock with creamy coconut milk and a dash of chipotle and maple syrup.
Creamy Mushroom Bisque$8.00
Local Colorado mushrooms blended with a house-made mushroom broth with a touch of white wine and whole milk. Topped with truffle chive oil. GF
Sweet Potato Bisque$8.00
Delicious sweet potatoes blended with homemade veggie broth and red bell peppers. With black beans, and fresh kale, garlic and seasoned with cumin and chili powder create a deliciously sweet and mildly spicy bisque. Topped with shredded belford cheese & cilantro.
More about James Ranch Grill

