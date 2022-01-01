Black bean burgers in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve black bean burgers
More about The Roost
The Roost
128 E College Dr, Durango
|The Southwest Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
Our black bean burger (vegan), topped with Feta cheese, cucumber tzatziki salad, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.
More about Grassburger
Grassburger
726 1/2 Main Avenue, Durango
|Black Bean Burger
|$6.99
Black bean patty with quinoa, GF oats, onion, cilantro, parsley, and garlic. Vegan & gluten-free.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our signature chipotle mayo. Vegan with BBQ sauce in place of chipotle mayo.