Black bean burgers in Durango

Go
Durango restaurants
Toast

Durango restaurants that serve black bean burgers

The Roost image

 

The Roost

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (136 reviews)
Takeout
The Southwest Black Bean Burger$13.00
Our black bean burger (vegan), topped with Feta cheese, cucumber tzatziki salad, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.
More about The Roost
Black Bean Burger image

 

Grassburger

726 1/2 Main Avenue, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$6.99
Black bean patty with quinoa, GF oats, onion, cilantro, parsley, and garlic. Vegan & gluten-free.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our signature chipotle mayo. Vegan with BBQ sauce in place of chipotle mayo.
More about Grassburger

