Brisket in Durango

Durango restaurants
Durango restaurants that serve brisket

Steamworks Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Steamworks Brewing Co.

801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Chili$8.00
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Juicy's Shanty

1550 Main Avenue, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Island Style Brisket Plate$17.95
Smoked on Peach Wood, this Black Angus USDA Choice Beef! A brisket like you've never had before: Cooked for about 18-20 hours, then pulled and soaked in our Oxtail Juices. Served with a side of Mac-N-Cheese, House Cole Slaw and a slice of Corn Bread.
"Island Style" Brisket Sandwich$13.50
Smoked on Peach Wood and served with a side of Cole Slaw
More about Juicy's Shanty

