Caesar salad in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
SMOKED SALMON
Steamworks Brewing Co.
801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO
|Caesar Salad Redux
|$10.00
shredded kale, Brussels sprouts, asiago cheese and toasted almond slices (gluten-free)
|House Caesar Salad
|$6.00
shredded kale, brussels sprout, asiago cheese and toasted almond slices (gluten-free)
More about Ore House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ore House
147 E COLLEGE DR, Durango
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
baby romaine | james ranch belford reserve cheese | blistered tomatoes | white anchovies | grilled sourdough