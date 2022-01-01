Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Durango

Durango restaurants
Durango restaurants that serve caesar salad

Steamworks Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Steamworks Brewing Co.

801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad Redux$10.00
shredded kale, Brussels sprouts, asiago cheese and toasted almond slices (gluten-free)
House Caesar Salad$6.00
shredded kale, brussels sprout, asiago cheese and toasted almond slices (gluten-free)
Ore House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ore House

147 E COLLEGE DR, Durango

Avg 4.4 (1822 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
baby romaine | james ranch belford reserve cheese | blistered tomatoes | white anchovies | grilled sourdough
The Roost image

 

The Roost

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
