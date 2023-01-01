Chicken curry in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Chef Safari's African Fusion
Chef Safari's African Fusion
999 E. College Drive, Durango
|CHICKEN TIKKA CURRY
|$17.50
Tikka is a flavorful but mild curry made from fresh turmeric root, ginger, Greek yogurt, garlic, African
spices, and cilantro. Chicken is stewed in this amazing curry and served with coconut rice and sautéed
collard greens.
More about James Ranch Grill
CHEESE
James Ranch Grill
33846 Highway 550, Durango
|Coconut Curry Chicken Soup
|$10.00
Lemongrass, ginger and yellow curry slowly simmered with our homemade chicken broth and coconut milk create an amazing curry flavor with chicken, potatoes, carrots, and peas topped with cilantro and slice of lime.