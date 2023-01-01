Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Durango

Durango restaurants
Durango restaurants that serve chicken curry

Chef Safari's African Fusion

999 E. College Drive, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA CURRY$17.50
Tikka is a flavorful but mild curry made from fresh turmeric root, ginger, Greek yogurt, garlic, African
spices, and cilantro. Chicken is stewed in this amazing curry and served with coconut rice and sautéed
collard greens.
More about Chef Safari's African Fusion
JAMES RANCH GRILL image

CHEESE

James Ranch Grill

33846 Highway 550, Durango

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken Soup$10.00
Lemongrass, ginger and yellow curry slowly simmered with our homemade chicken broth and coconut milk create an amazing curry flavor with chicken, potatoes, carrots, and peas topped with cilantro and slice of lime.
More about James Ranch Grill

