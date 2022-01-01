Chicken tenders in Durango

Chicken Fingers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bird's

2957 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 3.7 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers$2.50
Contains: Gluten
More about Bird's
Cuckoo's Chicken House image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cuckoo's Chicken House

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)$18.00
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
Chicken Finger Dinner$22.00
A ten ounce portion of fresh Chicken tenderloins, hand breaded with choice of sauce & all the dinner fixin's
Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - 1/2 Order (4)$8.50
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
More about Cuckoo's Chicken House
The Roost image

 

The Roost

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken FIngers$7.00
3 Fingers with Fries, dipping sauce, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & drink
More about The Roost

