Chicken tenders in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Bird's
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bird's
2957 Main Ave, Durango
|Chicken Fingers
|$2.50
Contains: Gluten
More about Cuckoo's Chicken House
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cuckoo's Chicken House
128 E College Dr, Durango
|Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)
|$18.00
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
|Chicken Finger Dinner
|$22.00
A ten ounce portion of fresh Chicken tenderloins, hand breaded with choice of sauce & all the dinner fixin's
|Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - 1/2 Order (4)
|$8.50
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.