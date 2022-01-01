Chicken tortilla soup in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
SMOKED SALMON
Steamworks Brewing Co.
801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO
|Chicken and Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
(gluten-free)
More about James Ranch Grill
CHEESE
James Ranch Grill
33846 Highway 550, Durango
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$10.00
A delicious, rich chicken broth infused with cilantro, blended corn tortillas and tomatoes with shredded chicken and black beans topped with fried tortilla strips, cilantro, white onion and a lime wedge.