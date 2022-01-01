Chili in Durango

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Durango restaurants that serve chili

Steamworks Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Steamworks Brewing Co.

801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Chili$8.00
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings

2411 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheesy Bread$6.99
Cheesy Bread with a ranch base and topped with Hatch Green Chilis
More about Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
JAMES RANCH GRILL image

CHEESE

JAMES RANCH GRILL

33846 Highway 550, Durango

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ranch Style Chili - Cup$5.00
Our ground beef simmered in homemade chili sauce with three types of beans (soaked & degassed)
Ranch Style Chili - Bowl$10.00
Our ground beef simmered in homemade chili sauce with three types of beans (soaked & degassed)
More about JAMES RANCH GRILL

