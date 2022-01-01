Chili in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve chili
SMOKED SALMON
Steamworks Brewing Co.
801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO
|Brisket Chili
|$8.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
2411 Main Ave, Durango
|Hatch Green Chili Cheesy Bread
|$6.99
Cheesy Bread with a ranch base and topped with Hatch Green Chilis
CHEESE
JAMES RANCH GRILL
33846 Highway 550, Durango
|Ranch Style Chili - Cup
|$5.00
Our ground beef simmered in homemade chili sauce with three types of beans (soaked & degassed)
|Ranch Style Chili - Bowl
|$10.00
Our ground beef simmered in homemade chili sauce with three types of beans (soaked & degassed)