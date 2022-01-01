Curly fries in
Durango
/
Durango
/
Curly Fries
Durango restaurants that serve curly fries
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bird's
2957 Main Ave, Durango
Avg 3.7
(523 reviews)
Seasoned Curly Fries
$2.50
Love at First Curl!!
Contains: Wheat, Egg and Dairy
More about Bird's
Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails
1150 Main ave Unit B101, Durango
No reviews yet
Curly Fries
$2.50
More about Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails
