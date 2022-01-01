Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Durango

Durango restaurants
Durango restaurants that serve enchiladas

Zia Taqueria image

 

Zia Taqueria

2977 Main Ave, Suite C, Durango

Avg 4.3 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Enchiladas$9.25
Homemade enchiladas filled with 100% grass fed shredded beef, topped with a tomatillo and serrango green sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans or side salad.
Chicken Enchiladas$9.25
Homemade enchilada filled with a marinated all-natural chicken and topped with a red chile sauce. Served with rice and beans or side salad.
More about Zia Taqueria
Zia Taqueria image

 

Zia Taqueria

400 S Camino Del Rio, Durango

Avg 4.3 (157 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Enchilada Plate$9.25
Chicken Enchiladas$9.25
Homemade enchilada filled with a marinated all-natural chicken and topped with a red chile sauce. Served with rice and beans or side salad.
More about Zia Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Macho's Fast Mexican Food - North

1485 Florida rd Bld B101, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#5 One Tostada and Cheese Enchilada$10.50
More about Macho's Fast Mexican Food - North

