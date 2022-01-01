Mac and cheese in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Bird's
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bird's
2957 Main Ave, Durango
|Cheddar Mac N' Cheese
|$2.50
Homemade Cheddar Mac n' Cheese, what more can we say!
Contains: Dairy/Wheat
More about Ore House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ore House
147 E COLLEGE DR, Durango
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Additions: bacon | hatch green chile
More about The Roost
The Roost
128 E College Dr, Durango
|Roost Mac N' Cheese
|$11.00
Creamy homemade mac 'n cheese loaded with sauteed chicken, bacon bits, and diced jalapeno, with a pico de gallo garnish.
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
More about Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
3101 Main Ave, #5, Durango
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$6.00