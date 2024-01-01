Maki in Durango

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Durango restaurants that serve maki
Rice Monkeys
1050 Main Avenue, Durango
No reviews yet
Tekka Maki
$10.00
More about Rice Monkeys
Pop Sushi - CO
42 County Road 250, Durango
No reviews yet
Unagi Maki
$11.00
Fresh water eel, cucumber, avocado w/ spicy mayo and sweet soy
More about Pop Sushi - CO
