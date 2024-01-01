Pork ribs in Durango

African dry rub pork ribs! Tender slow cooked ribs with some slight sweet and a touch of zing! Served with ugali, collard greens, and kachumbari.

Ugali is an African meal made by mixing maize flour (or corn meal) with hot water consistently until it reaches a stiff or dough-like consistency, over a fire.

Ugali goes by different names in Kenya and the sub-Saharan Africa including “nsima” or “nshima” in Malawi and Zambia, “pap” or “mealie pap” in South Africa, and “sadza” in Zimbambwe. Different tribes in Kenya also have different names for this meal. They include “ngima” by the Kikuyus, and “obhusuma” by the Luhyas.

Maize flour is the common ingredient for making Ugali, but you can also use sorghum or millet flour.

