Pork ribs in Durango

Durango restaurants
Durango restaurants that serve pork ribs

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings - Durango North

2411 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Ribs$14.00
One pound of NC/GA style smoked ribs
Not available online or on DoorDash, must call in an order through the store
More about Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings - Durango North
Chef Safari's African Fusion

999 E. College Drive, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Dry-Rub Baby Back Pork Ribs, Served with Ugali, Kachumbari Salad, and Collard Greens$21.00
African dry rub pork ribs! Tender slow cooked ribs with some slight sweet and a touch of zing! Served with ugali, collard greens, and kachumbari.
Ugali is an African meal made by mixing maize flour (or corn meal) with hot water consistently until it reaches a stiff or dough-like consistency, over a fire.
Ugali goes by different names in Kenya and the sub-Saharan Africa including “nsima” or “nshima” in Malawi and Zambia, “pap” or “mealie pap” in South Africa, and “sadza” in Zimbambwe. Different tribes in Kenya also have different names for this meal. They include “ngima” by the Kikuyus, and “obhusuma” by the Luhyas.
Maize flour is the common ingredient for making Ugali, but you can also use sorghum or millet flour.
More about Chef Safari's African Fusion

