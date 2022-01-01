Quesadillas in Durango

Durango restaurants that serve quesadillas

Zia Taqueria image

 

Zia Taqueria

2977 Main Ave, Suite C, Durango

Avg 4.3 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.50
13" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.
More about Zia Taqueria
Zia Taqueria image

 

Zia Taqueria

400 S Camino Del Rio, Durango

Avg 4.3 (157 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Quesadilla$4.50
10" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.
Quesadilla$6.50
13" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.
More about Zia Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails

1150 Main ave Unit B101, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLAS$4.25
More about Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails

Map

Map

