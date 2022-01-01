Quesadillas in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve quesadillas
Zia Taqueria
2977 Main Ave, Suite C, Durango
|Quesadilla
|$6.50
13" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.
Zia Taqueria
400 S Camino Del Rio, Durango
|Small Quesadilla
|$4.50
10" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.
|Quesadilla
|$6.50
13" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.