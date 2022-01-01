Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Durango

Go
Durango restaurants
Toast

Durango restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Zia Taqueria image

 

Zia Taqueria

2977 Main Ave, Suite C, Durango

Avg 4.3 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Al Albinal Baby Burrito$6.00
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,
Shrimp Al Albinal Burrito$9.25
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,
More about Zia Taqueria
Zia Taqueria image

 

Zia Taqueria

400 S Camino Del Rio, Durango

Avg 4.3 (157 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Al Albinal Baby Burrito$6.00
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,
Shrimp Al Albinal Burrito$9.25
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,
More about Zia Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Durango

Rice Bowls

Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Chopped Salad

Sausage Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Prime Ribs

Chili

Map

More near Durango to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston