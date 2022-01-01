Shrimp burritos in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Zia Taqueria
2977 Main Ave, Suite C, Durango
|Shrimp Al Albinal Baby Burrito
|$6.00
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,
|Shrimp Al Albinal Burrito
|$9.25
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,
