Shrimp tempura in Durango

Durango restaurants
Durango restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Rice Monkeys

1050 Main Avenue, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$8.00
More about Rice Monkeys
Item pic

 

Akami Ramen and Poke - 309 W. College Dr

309 W. College Dr, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Roll$10.00
Tempura shrimp, crab mix, lettuce, avocado, cucmber, masago, sesame seeds, kewpi mayo, drizzled with sweet soy
More about Akami Ramen and Poke - 309 W. College Dr

