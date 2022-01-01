Auctioneer Bar & Small Maker Retail

Welcome to The Auctioneer Wine Club!

What’s included for April, May, June & July?

- 3 bottles of hand-chosen wines curated by our Beverage Director each month. This tier is for adventurous wine drinkers who want to experience unique varietals or regions. Our theme for April is ‘Coastal Wines’ and May is 'South of the Border'. Themes for June & July are TBA.

- Informational packets including winemaker details and pairing suggestions will accompany each monthly box.

- A ‘Pick-up Party’ at The Auctioneer Bar with exclusive wine by the glass specials (April 20th and May 31st - June and July are TBA)

*You will receive a monthly email about themes, pick up dates, and additional customization options if available.

