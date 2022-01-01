Go
Toast
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Auctioneer Bar & Small Maker Retail

Auctioneer Bar & Small Maker Retail

Durham Food Hall brings you an introduction to our Auctioneer Bar and Small Maker Retail with items to pickup and enjoy in your home.

530 Foster Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tobacco Wood Rocket Surgery$7.00
Yoga and Mimosas$20.00
Tier 2: Four Month Subscription$288.00
Welcome to The Auctioneer Wine Club!
What’s included for April, May, June & July?
- 3 bottles of hand-chosen wines curated by our Beverage Director each month. This tier is for adventurous wine drinkers who want to experience unique varietals or regions. Our theme for April is ‘Coastal Wines’ and May is 'South of the Border'. Themes for June & July are TBA.
- Informational packets including winemaker details and pairing suggestions will accompany each monthly box.
- A ‘Pick-up Party’ at The Auctioneer Bar with exclusive wine by the glass specials (April 20th and May 31st - June and July are TBA)
*You will receive a monthly email about themes, pick up dates, and additional customization options if available.
See full menu

Location

530 Foster Street

Durham NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria

Marco's 530

No reviews yet

Marco's 530 is the go-to for fresh Italian pasta and ramen the way you like it served in Durham!

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Everything Bagels

No reviews yet

We are currently open for dine in Wed-Sun!!! Starting June 21st we will be open 7 days a week. :)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston