Durham restaurants you'll love

Cafe' @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
|Popular items
|SEASONED SHOESTRING FRIES
|$1.50
|ANGUS BURGER COMBO
|$7.75
|BEEF HOT DOG COMBO
|$5.25
Lula and Sadie's
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|“Lousiana” Red Beans and Rice
|$14.00
With Spicy Pecan Smoked Andouille Sausage (Vegetarian/Vegan Options), Red Onions, Celery and Peppers. Served with Seasoned White Rice.
|Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger
|$16.00
Our Grass-Fed Angus Burger Topped with Our Famous Pimento Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Strings and Basil Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
|The “Angry Yard Bird” Mac-N-Cheese
|$17.00
Our White Mac-N-Cheese with a Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Drumstick, Crumbled Bacon and Your Choice of Our “Mild, Hot or Hottest” Hot Sauce.
HAMBURGERS
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
427 W Main Street, Durham
|Popular items
|McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)
|$13.00
served with your choice of of sauce or dry rub, and your choice of dipping sauce;
*contains soy
|Basket of Fries (v)
|$5.00
garlic-pepper seasoned beer-battered fries;
*contains gluten and soy; seasoning contains garlic, onions
|Mini Corndogs
|$8.00
Turkey dogs served with ketchup and yellow mustard; *contains wheat/gluten, soy, dairy, egg
Vici Ristobar POS
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham
|Popular items
|"Cinelli's Famous" Grandma Margherita
Cinelli’s original recipe, thin crust, crushed Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, oregano, grated cheese
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$18.00
Pancetta (pork), sautéed onion, vodka, cream, Grana Padano
|Vici's Famous Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Chopped mixed greens, cucumber, olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, house balsamic vinaigrette
Loaf Bakery
111 W Parrish St, Durham
|Popular items
|Baguette
|$4.00
Available at 10:30am daily, Tues-Friday.
Available at open only on Saturdays.
|Canele de Bordeaux
|$3.00
Originating in the Bordeaux region of France, these small pasties deliver big flavor. Beginning by brushing individual copper molds with beeswax and butter, they are then filled with a vanilla and rum custard.
|Molasses Ginger
|$1.20
Soft, with just the right chew, our molasses ginger cookies are rolled in turbinado sugar before baking.
Geer Street Garden
644 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$14.00
With corned beef, swiss, suaerkraut, 1000 Island, choice of side
|The Pile
|$16.00
French Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeno, Fried Chicken, Gravy, Cheese Sauce & choice of 2 sauces
|Local Pasture Raised Burger
|$15.00
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of side
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Popular items
|Kids Tenders
|$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
|Jambalaya Pasta
|$19.90
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
|Quesadilla Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|The BLT
|$13.50
House-cured herbs de provence bacon, local heirloom tomato, bibb lettuce, basil mayo on Union Special Bread
|Roasted Turkey
|$13.50
Zaatar rubbed turkey breast, romesco sauce, Boxcar cheese, arugula and herb salad, caper-raisin vinaigrette, Union Special caraway roll
|Italian
|$13.50
Capicola, salami cotto, Bologna, marinated peppers, stracciatella cheese, salsa verde, castelvetrano olives, arugula, Union Special sesame roll
EMPANADAS
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
112 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Verde (GF, V)
(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
|Aji (GF, V)
(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
|Pork Carnitas Empanada
Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Emely Restaurant
1541 Glenn School Road, Durham
|Popular items
|Queso
|$2.25
cheese with pumpkin
|Chicharron con Queso
|$2.00
pork rind with cheese
|Revueltas
|$2.00
scrambled
Let's Eat Soul Food - Durham - Brick & Mortar
2514 Fayetteville Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Party Wings
|$8.00
Battered and Fried
|Entree with 2 sides
|$12.00
|Entree with 1 side
|$10.00
Old North Meats & Provisions
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Brassica Caesar
|$10.00
Brassica greens blend, classic caesar dressing, shaved cauliflower, shaved parmesan and parmesan crisps, buttery croutons
|Classic Double Smashburger
|$11.00
Two smashed house-ground brisket/chuck blended patties, griddled onions and kraut, special sauce on a union special brioche roll
|OG Tomato Soup
|$7.00
A gosh darn classic with fresh herbs and garlic toast
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|Popular items
|Furikake Steak Fries
|$7.50
Beer Battered Fries, House Furikake Seasoning, Super Sauce
|Ko'Jangles Fries
|$7.75
Don't play. Straight up Ko'Jangles Seasoning on these playa. Side of honey mustard for the homies.
|Karikari Brussels Sprouts
|$10.75
Crispy Furikake Brussels, Spiced Unagi, Crunchy Rice, Lemon-Soy Aioli
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
|Popular items
|NC Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich
|$11.00
NC pulled pork with slaw
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
A banana pudding parfait. Home made vanilla pudding with sliced bananas and nilla wafers layed with slightly sweet whipped cream.
***whipped cream contains gelatin
|Pound of Barbecue
|$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering
4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham
|Popular items
|Dovi Chicken
|$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed chicken and jollof rice.
|Dovi Tofu
|$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed tofu and jollof rice.
|Veggie Samosas ( vn )
|$8.29
Triangle shaped, potato filled pastries with an amazing crispy crust. Our Samosas are known for the ultimate burst of flavor from the many spices embedded.
Vegan/Vegetarian
Beef also available
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Spanglish
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Popular items
|Buenos Aires
|$14.99
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
|Yucas Bravas
|$3.99
w/brava seasoning
|Dirty Dancing
|$10.99
white rice, pink beans, fried eggplant, chimichurri, maduros, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado
Marco's 530
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Asian Veggie Dumplings
|$10.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shiitake Mushrooms, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger and Garlic
|3 Cheese Ravioli
|$11.00
Housemade Ravioli, w / Parmesan, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese
|Steak and Broccoli
|$13.00
Noodles w/ Tender Steak and Broccoli in a Sweet and Savory Sauce Topped w/ Fried Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Caramello
|$4.00
espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle
|Beyu Breakfast
|$9.95
Two eggs with your choice of pork bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, or Italian sausage; polenta grits or homefries; and a biscuit, toast, or English muffin
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Classic French Toast
|$8.95
Four hearty slices of challah bread, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, powdered sugar and drizzled with our signature anglaise crème sauce | (VT)
PIZZA
Hutchins Garage
402 Geer Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Spicy Vodka
|$16.00
Vodka sauce, fennel sausage, ham, mozzarella, fresh fresno chili, bail
|Arugula & Beet Salad
|$10.00
Roasted beets, arugula, roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
|Classic Pepperoni
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Baba Ghannouj
5400 S Miami Bvd, Durham
|Popular items
|Chicken Kebab & Rice
|$12.99
all kebab platters come with rice plus one choice of a side or a salad)
|Hummus & Pita
|$3.99
When you eat hummus you're giving your body healthy fats, complex carbohydrates,
|Baba Ghannouj & Pita
|$3.99
Calories based on 8.OZ
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, diced tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, boiled egg, banana peppers and pickled okra topped with grilled chicken. Served with basil-balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$10.00
Chicken, cheese, scallions and buffalo sauce rolled in a crispy wrapper with sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sipping sauce
|Spicy Chicken Pasta
|$14.00
Sauteed chicken with bell peppers, sauteed onions, roasted tomatoes tossed in penne pasta and a spicy chipotle cream sauce
TAPAS
Taberna Tapas Bar
325 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken Wings
|$10.00
chicken wings- sauce options: garlic pimenton, spicy garlic pimenton, honey chipotle, diablo
|Roasted Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
pine nuts, garlic, smoked paprika, saffron butter
|Empanadas de Pollo
|$11.00
chicken, puff pastry, coriander, piquillo pepper sauce
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|Popular items
|Salad Rolls
|$10.00
sesame, peanut sauce (vegan, GF)
|Pork & Chives Dumplings
|$8.00
rice vinegar, soy, steamed (4 pieces)
|Garlic Noodles
|$16.00
ramen noodles, crispy garlic, scallion, bean sprout, crispy shallot, fresno pepper, pickled cabbage (VG)
Mateo Tapas
109 W Chapel Hill St, Durham
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Paella
|$55.00
smoked chicken, chorizo, albondigas, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, aioli. Serves 2-4
|Chico Tapas Kit (serves 2)
|$40.00
bbq marcona almonds, crispy garbanzos, marinated olives, boquerones, pickels, pan con tomate (with Duke's mayo), huevo diablo, chicken croquetas, jamon Serrano, queso
|Huevo Diablo
|$6.00
Two Spanish deviled eggs, chorizo
Carrburritos RTP
900 Park Offices Drive, RTP
|Popular items
|2 Tacos
|$8.00
Your choice of fillings in two tortillas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream or cheese. Served with a side of chips and your choice of salsa.
|Regular Burrito
|$9.75
A burrito with beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips and your choice of salsas.
|Quesadilla with Filling
|$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce/red cabbage, tomato, and sour cream, and your choice of salsas.
Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
219 Hood Street, Durham NC 27701
|Popular items
|Cheese Pie
|$13.50
|White Pie
|$14.00
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Liturgy Beverage
530 Foster St, Durham
|Popular items
|8oz Espresso+Milk
|$5.25
Some call this a Flat White.
|Cold Coffee
|$5.00
Our signature cold filtered coffee.
|Gingerbread Latte
|$6.50
Our family gingerbread recipe... but in coffee form. Warm, flavorful, and tasty- it'll get you through the long winter ahead.
Neomonde Mediterranean
202 Corcoran Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Small Kabob Plate
|$10.99
Choice of a kabob with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
|Pita Pocket Plate
|$10.99
Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides .Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
|Grape Leaves
|$0.89
rice, tomatoes, EVOO, lemon & spices wrapped in a grape leaf (GF and Vegan)
Clouds Durham
905 West Main Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Traditional Burger
|$13.00
Ground beef topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, and mayo on a brioche bun.
|Southwest Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, red and green bell peppers, corn, black beans, parmesan cheese, tortilla strips, tossed in chipotle caesar dressing
|Side House Salad
|$5.00
Lettuce, with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and croutons. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar, Chipotle Caesar, Chipotle Ranch, or Honey Mustard
Mothers & Sons Trattoria
107 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Tagllatelle al ragu
|$13.00
Thin flat egg noodle with pork and beef ragu
|Bucatini al amatriciana
|$14.00
Hollow noodle with spicy tomato and sauce and guanciale
|Charred Octopus
|$15.00
Charred octopus with pickled fall squash, farro, artichoke vinaigrette