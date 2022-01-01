Durham restaurants you'll love

Durham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Durham restaurants

Cafe' @ Durham Tech image

 

Cafe' @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SEASONED SHOESTRING FRIES$1.50
ANGUS BURGER COMBO$7.75
BEEF HOT DOG COMBO$5.25
More about Cafe' @ Durham Tech
Lula and Sadie's image

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
“Lousiana” Red Beans and Rice$14.00
With Spicy Pecan Smoked Andouille Sausage (Vegetarian/Vegan Options), Red Onions, Celery and Peppers. Served with Seasoned White Rice.
Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger$16.00
Our Grass-Fed Angus Burger Topped with Our Famous Pimento Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Strings and Basil Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
The “Angry Yard Bird” Mac-N-Cheese$17.00
Our White Mac-N-Cheese with a Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Drumstick, Crumbled Bacon and Your Choice of Our “Mild, Hot or Hottest” Hot Sauce.
More about Lula and Sadie's
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub

427 W Main Street, Durham

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)$13.00
served with your choice of of sauce or dry rub, and your choice of dipping sauce;
*contains soy
Basket of Fries (v)$5.00
garlic-pepper seasoned beer-battered fries;
*contains gluten and soy; seasoning contains garlic, onions
Mini Corndogs$8.00
Turkey dogs served with ketchup and yellow mustard; *contains wheat/gluten, soy, dairy, egg
More about Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
Main pic

 

Vici Ristobar POS

1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
"Cinelli's Famous" Grandma Margherita
Cinelli’s original recipe, thin crust, crushed Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, oregano, grated cheese
Rigatoni Vodka$18.00
Pancetta (pork), sautéed onion, vodka, cream, Grana Padano
Vici's Famous Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped mixed greens, cucumber, olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, house balsamic vinaigrette
More about Vici Ristobar POS
Loaf Bakery image

 

Loaf Bakery

111 W Parrish St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baguette$4.00
Available at 10:30am daily, Tues-Friday.
Available at open only on Saturdays.
Canele de Bordeaux$3.00
Originating in the Bordeaux region of France, these small pasties deliver big flavor. Beginning by brushing individual copper molds with beeswax and butter, they are then filled with a vanilla and rum custard.
Molasses Ginger$1.20
Soft, with just the right chew, our molasses ginger cookies are rolled in turbinado sugar before baking.
More about Loaf Bakery
Geer Street Garden image

 

Geer Street Garden

644 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$14.00
With corned beef, swiss, suaerkraut, 1000 Island, choice of side
The Pile$16.00
French Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeno, Fried Chicken, Gravy, Cheese Sauce & choice of 2 sauces
Local Pasture Raised Burger$15.00
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of side
More about Geer Street Garden
Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Tenders$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
Jambalaya Pasta$19.90
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
Quesadilla Cobb Salad$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering image

 

Old North Meats & Provisions Catering

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The BLT$13.50
House-cured herbs de provence bacon, local heirloom tomato, bibb lettuce, basil mayo on Union Special Bread
Roasted Turkey$13.50
Zaatar rubbed turkey breast, romesco sauce, Boxcar cheese, arugula and herb salad, caper-raisin vinaigrette, Union Special caraway roll
Italian$13.50
Capicola, salami cotto, Bologna, marinated peppers, stracciatella cheese, salsa verde, castelvetrano olives, arugula, Union Special sesame roll
More about Old North Meats & Provisions Catering
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas

112 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.5 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Verde (GF, V)
(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Aji (GF, V)
(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Pork Carnitas Empanada
Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
More about Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
Emely Restaurant image

 

Emely Restaurant

1541 Glenn School Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Queso$2.25
cheese with pumpkin
Chicharron con Queso$2.00
pork rind with cheese
Revueltas$2.00
scrambled
More about Emely Restaurant
Let's Eat Soul Food - Durham - Brick & Mortar image

 

Let's Eat Soul Food - Durham - Brick & Mortar

2514 Fayetteville Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Party Wings$8.00
Battered and Fried
Entree with 2 sides$12.00
Entree with 1 side$10.00
More about Let's Eat Soul Food - Durham - Brick & Mortar
Old North Meats & Provisions image

 

Old North Meats & Provisions

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brassica Caesar$10.00
Brassica greens blend, classic caesar dressing, shaved cauliflower, shaved parmesan and parmesan crisps, buttery croutons
Classic Double Smashburger$11.00
Two smashed house-ground brisket/chuck blended patties, griddled onions and kraut, special sauce on a union special brioche roll
OG Tomato Soup$7.00
A gosh darn classic with fresh herbs and garlic toast
More about Old North Meats & Provisions
Banner pic

 

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Furikake Steak Fries$7.50
Beer Battered Fries, House Furikake Seasoning, Super Sauce
Ko'Jangles Fries$7.75
Don't play. Straight up Ko'Jangles Seasoning on these playa. Side of honey mustard for the homies.
Karikari Brussels Sprouts$10.75
Crispy Furikake Brussels, Spiced Unagi, Crunchy Rice, Lemon-Soy Aioli
More about KoKyu
Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NC Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich$11.00
NC pulled pork with slaw
Banana Pudding$5.00
A banana pudding parfait. Home made vanilla pudding with sliced bananas and nilla wafers layed with slightly sweet whipped cream.
***whipped cream contains gelatin
Pound of Barbecue$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
More about Picnic
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering image

 

Zweli's Kitchen & Catering

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dovi Chicken$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed chicken and jollof rice.
Dovi Tofu$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed tofu and jollof rice.
Veggie Samosas ( vn )$8.29
Triangle shaped, potato filled pastries with an amazing crispy crust. Our Samosas are known for the ultimate burst of flavor from the many spices embedded.
Vegan/Vegetarian
Beef also available
More about Zweli's Kitchen & Catering
Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buenos Aires$14.99
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
Yucas Bravas$3.99
w/brava seasoning
Dirty Dancing$10.99
white rice, pink beans, fried eggplant, chimichurri, maduros, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado
More about Spanglish
Marco's 530 image

 

Marco's 530

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asian Veggie Dumplings$10.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shiitake Mushrooms, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger and Garlic
3 Cheese Ravioli$11.00
Housemade Ravioli, w / Parmesan, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese
Steak and Broccoli$13.00
Noodles w/ Tender Steak and Broccoli in a Sweet and Savory Sauce Topped w/ Fried Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions
More about Marco's 530
Beyu Caffe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramello$4.00
espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle
Beyu Breakfast$9.95
Two eggs with your choice of pork bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, or Italian sausage; polenta grits or homefries; and a biscuit, toast, or English muffin
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Classic French Toast$8.95
Four hearty slices of challah bread, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, powdered sugar and drizzled with our signature anglaise crème sauce | (VT)
More about Beyu Caffe
Hutchins Garage image

PIZZA

Hutchins Garage

402 Geer Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Vodka$16.00
Vodka sauce, fennel sausage, ham, mozzarella, fresh fresno chili, bail
Arugula & Beet Salad$10.00
Roasted beets, arugula, roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Pepperoni$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Hutchins Garage
Baba Ghannouj image

 

Baba Ghannouj

5400 S Miami Bvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Kebab & Rice$12.99
all kebab platters come with rice plus one choice of a side or a salad)
Hummus & Pita$3.99
When you eat hummus you're giving your body healthy fats, complex carbohydrates,
Baba Ghannouj & Pita$3.99
Calories based on 8.OZ
More about Baba Ghannouj
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, diced tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, boiled egg, banana peppers and pickled okra topped with grilled chicken. Served with basil-balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Chicken, cheese, scallions and buffalo sauce rolled in a crispy wrapper with sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sipping sauce
Spicy Chicken Pasta$14.00
Sauteed chicken with bell peppers, sauteed onions, roasted tomatoes tossed in penne pasta and a spicy chipotle cream sauce
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Taberna Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Taberna Tapas Bar

325 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Chicken Wings$10.00
chicken wings- sauce options: garlic pimenton, spicy garlic pimenton, honey chipotle, diablo
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$12.00
pine nuts, garlic, smoked paprika, saffron butter
Empanadas de Pollo$11.00
chicken, puff pastry, coriander, piquillo pepper sauce
More about Taberna Tapas Bar
Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salad Rolls$10.00
sesame, peanut sauce (vegan, GF)
Pork & Chives Dumplings$8.00
rice vinegar, soy, steamed (4 pieces)
Garlic Noodles$16.00
ramen noodles, crispy garlic, scallion, bean sprout, crispy shallot, fresno pepper, pickled cabbage (VG)
More about Juju Durham
Mateo Tapas image

 

Mateo Tapas

109 W Chapel Hill St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Paella$55.00
smoked chicken, chorizo, albondigas, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, aioli. Serves 2-4
Chico Tapas Kit (serves 2)$40.00
bbq marcona almonds, crispy garbanzos, marinated olives, boquerones, pickels, pan con tomate (with Duke's mayo), huevo diablo, chicken croquetas, jamon Serrano, queso
Huevo Diablo$6.00
Two Spanish deviled eggs, chorizo
More about Mateo Tapas
Carrburritos RTP image

 

Carrburritos RTP

900 Park Offices Drive, RTP

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Tacos$8.00
Your choice of fillings in two tortillas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream or cheese. Served with a side of chips and your choice of salsa.
Regular Burrito$9.75
A burrito with beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips and your choice of salsas.
Quesadilla with Filling$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce/red cabbage, tomato, and sour cream, and your choice of salsas.
More about Carrburritos RTP
Little Pizza Box image

 

Ponysaurus Brewing Co.

219 Hood Street, Durham NC 27701

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pie$13.50
White Pie$14.00
Caesar Salad$9.99
More about Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
Liturgy Beverage image

 

Liturgy Beverage

530 Foster St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Espresso+Milk$5.25
Some call this a Flat White.
Cold Coffee$5.00
Our signature cold filtered coffee.
Gingerbread Latte$6.50
Our family gingerbread recipe... but in coffee form. Warm, flavorful, and tasty- it'll get you through the long winter ahead.
More about Liturgy Beverage
Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

202 Corcoran Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Kabob Plate$10.99
Choice of a kabob with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Pita Pocket Plate$10.99
Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides .Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Grape Leaves$0.89
rice, tomatoes, EVOO, lemon & spices wrapped in a grape leaf (GF and Vegan)
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Clouds Durham image

 

Clouds Durham

905 West Main Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Burger$13.00
Ground beef topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Southwest Salad$10.00
Lettuce, red and green bell peppers, corn, black beans, parmesan cheese, tortilla strips, tossed in chipotle caesar dressing
Side House Salad$5.00
Lettuce, with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and croutons. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar, Chipotle Caesar, Chipotle Ranch, or Honey Mustard
More about Clouds Durham
Mothers & Sons Trattoria image

 

Mothers & Sons Trattoria

107 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham

Avg 4 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagllatelle al ragu$13.00
Thin flat egg noodle with pork and beef ragu
Bucatini al amatriciana$14.00
Hollow noodle with spicy tomato and sauce and guanciale
Charred Octopus$15.00
Charred octopus with pickled fall squash, farro, artichoke vinaigrette
More about Mothers & Sons Trattoria

