Durham bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Durham

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub

427 W Main Street, Durham

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)$13.00
served with your choice of of sauce or dry rub, and your choice of dipping sauce;
*contains soy
Basket of Fries (v)$5.00
garlic-pepper seasoned beer-battered fries;
*contains gluten and soy; seasoning contains garlic, onions
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.00
two breaded tenders served with your choice of a sauce and side; contains gluten and soy
More about Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
Geer Street Garden image

 

Geer Street Garden

644 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.00
With roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg & tomato
Local Pasture Raised Burger$15.00
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of side
Fried Chicken Arugula Salad$12.00
With fried chicken, hard boiled eggs, parmesan & ranch dressing
More about Geer Street Garden
Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
Chicken Wings$13.50
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)
Jambalaya Pasta$19.90
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas

112 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.5 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Arepas$14.75
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
More about Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pound of Barbecue$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
The Family Combo - Feeds 4$60.00
Choice of Whole Hog Barbecue or Smoked Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dinner for Four: 2 pounds (2 packed pints + 4 buns) of barbecue or 4 fried chicken quarters (white meat) served with slaw, cornbread and 2 pints of sides - feeds 4
NC Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich$11.00
NC pulled pork with slaw
More about Picnic
Hutchins Garage image

PIZZA

Hutchins Garage

402 Geer Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula & Beet Salad$10.00
Roasted beets, arugula, roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, cucumber radish, red onion, pepperoncini, toasted bread, feta cheese, herb labneh dressing
Kale & Fennel Sausage$16.00
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, kale, pecorino, tomato, fresno chili
More about Hutchins Garage
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, diced tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, boiled egg, banana peppers and pickled okra topped with grilled chicken. Served with basil-balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Chicken, cheese, scallions and buffalo sauce rolled in a crispy wrapper with sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sipping sauce
Spicy Chicken Pasta$14.00
Sauteed chicken with bell peppers, sauteed onions, roasted tomatoes tossed in penne pasta and a spicy chipotle cream sauce
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Buns$16.00
Buns, chili aioli, tonkatsu sauce, slaw, red onion, nuoc cham, fresno chili, cilantro
Pork & Chives Dumplings$8.00
rice vinegar, soy, steamed (4 pieces)
Beef Short Rib Wonton$15.00
(wontons) pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy
More about Juju Durham
Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar image

 

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar

501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banana Pudding (To Go)$8.00
house made banana pudding, cocoa nib, mascarpone whipped cream, bourbon flambeed banana's
Shrimp & Grits$22.00
garlic marinated shrimp, andouille sausage, tomato gravy, creamy grits (GF)
Chicken & Dumplings$24.00
roasted chicken, gravy, carrots, herbs
More about Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
Eastcut Sandwich Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.6 (674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buff Chick$8.50
Southern-Fried Chicken Breast, House Buffalo Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch, Potato Roll
Torta Milanesa
Chicken or Eggplant Cutlet, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado Smash, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Sesame Roll
Balboa's Beefsteak$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli (nut-free), Sesame Hero Roll
More about Eastcut Sandwich Bar
Viceroy Durham image

 

Viceroy Durham

335 Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gobi Sukka$9.00
crispy battered cauliflower sauteed with onions, peppers, and curry leaves.
Paneer or Murg Mykanwala$19.00
Paneer or Chicken in a creamy Stewed Tomato sauce. (Contains Almonds)
Chicken Curry$18.00
Homestyle Curry with Chicken Stewed in an Onion-Tomato Base with Chef’s Spices.
More about Viceroy Durham
Banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham

811 North Ninth Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Plain Naan$2.99
Fluffy Indian bread made the traditional way in a tandoor oven
Channa Masala (Vegan, GF)$13.99
Whole chickpeas cooked in tomato onion sauce with a little tang
Mango Lime Chicken (Chefs Special, GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken cooked with fresh Mango flavor with a hint of lime - SIGNATURE DISH
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham
J. Lights Market & Cafe image

 

J. Lights Market & Cafe

800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Marinated Panko covered Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Champ Sauce
Cobb$11.00
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bacon, Chopped Eggs, Tomatoes, Feta, Crispy Onions
Turkey Club$12.00
House-sliced Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise on Sourdough,
More about J. Lights Market & Cafe
Dos Perros image

 

Dos Perros

200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Free Chips & Guacamole
*Limit 1 per order. Must purchase at least one entree.
Green to Go Container
Get your order packaged waste-free in reusable, returnable GreenToGo containers! Please select the number of containers you would like us to use for your order.
GreenToGo containers are available for all our food items with the exception of soups and drinks. When you pick up your food at the restaurant, use your app to scan the checkout code located at the restaurant (or use our code: MU2ZVJ).
Want to become a GreenToGo member? Download the app at getgreentogo.com Enjoy deliciously trash-free dining!
Quesadilla$8.00
12in flour tortilla, asadero cheese, crema, pico de gallo
More about Dos Perros
Motorco with Parts&Labor image

 

Motorco with Parts&Labor

723 Rigsbee Avenue, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Regular is Reasonable amount of fries. Large is a whole lot.
Chicken Shwarama Combo$11.00
Marinated chicken breast on pita with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes & salad greens with tzatziki sauce. Choose either fries or a side salad.
Potato Latkes (2)$5.00
Two (2) potato latkes with housemade apple sauce and sour cream
More about Motorco with Parts&Labor
Accordion Club image

HOT DOGS

Accordion Club

316 West Gear St, Durham

Avg 4.6 (299 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
T.P.$1.00
Retail
More about Accordion Club

