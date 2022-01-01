Durham bars & lounges you'll love
HAMBURGERS
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
427 W Main Street, Durham
|Popular items
|McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)
|$13.00
served with your choice of of sauce or dry rub, and your choice of dipping sauce;
*contains soy
|Basket of Fries (v)
|$5.00
garlic-pepper seasoned beer-battered fries;
*contains gluten and soy; seasoning contains garlic, onions
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
two breaded tenders served with your choice of a sauce and side; contains gluten and soy
Geer Street Garden
644 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
With roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg & tomato
|Local Pasture Raised Burger
|$15.00
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of side
|Fried Chicken Arugula Salad
|$12.00
With fried chicken, hard boiled eggs, parmesan & ranch dressing
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
|Chicken Wings
|$13.50
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)
|Jambalaya Pasta
|$19.90
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
EMPANADAS
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
112 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
|Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
|Arepas
|$14.75
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
|Popular items
|Pound of Barbecue
|$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
|The Family Combo - Feeds 4
|$60.00
Choice of Whole Hog Barbecue or Smoked Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dinner for Four: 2 pounds (2 packed pints + 4 buns) of barbecue or 4 fried chicken quarters (white meat) served with slaw, cornbread and 2 pints of sides - feeds 4
|NC Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich
|$11.00
NC pulled pork with slaw
PIZZA
Hutchins Garage
402 Geer Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Arugula & Beet Salad
|$10.00
Roasted beets, arugula, roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, cucumber radish, red onion, pepperoncini, toasted bread, feta cheese, herb labneh dressing
|Kale & Fennel Sausage
|$16.00
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, kale, pecorino, tomato, fresno chili
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, diced tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, boiled egg, banana peppers and pickled okra topped with grilled chicken. Served with basil-balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$10.00
Chicken, cheese, scallions and buffalo sauce rolled in a crispy wrapper with sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sipping sauce
|Spicy Chicken Pasta
|$14.00
Sauteed chicken with bell peppers, sauteed onions, roasted tomatoes tossed in penne pasta and a spicy chipotle cream sauce
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|Popular items
|Chicken Buns
|$16.00
Buns, chili aioli, tonkatsu sauce, slaw, red onion, nuoc cham, fresno chili, cilantro
|Pork & Chives Dumplings
|$8.00
rice vinegar, soy, steamed (4 pieces)
|Beef Short Rib Wonton
|$15.00
(wontons) pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy
Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham
|Popular items
|Banana Pudding (To Go)
|$8.00
house made banana pudding, cocoa nib, mascarpone whipped cream, bourbon flambeed banana's
|Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
garlic marinated shrimp, andouille sausage, tomato gravy, creamy grits (GF)
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$24.00
roasted chicken, gravy, carrots, herbs
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham
|Popular items
|Buff Chick
|$8.50
Southern-Fried Chicken Breast, House Buffalo Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch, Potato Roll
|Torta Milanesa
Chicken or Eggplant Cutlet, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado Smash, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Sesame Roll
|Balboa's Beefsteak
|$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli (nut-free), Sesame Hero Roll
Viceroy Durham
335 Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Gobi Sukka
|$9.00
crispy battered cauliflower sauteed with onions, peppers, and curry leaves.
|Paneer or Murg Mykanwala
|$19.00
Paneer or Chicken in a creamy Stewed Tomato sauce. (Contains Almonds)
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Homestyle Curry with Chicken Stewed in an Onion-Tomato Base with Chef’s Spices.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham
811 North Ninth Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Plain Naan
|$2.99
Fluffy Indian bread made the traditional way in a tandoor oven
|Channa Masala (Vegan, GF)
|$13.99
Whole chickpeas cooked in tomato onion sauce with a little tang
|Mango Lime Chicken (Chefs Special, GF)
|$16.99
Boneless chicken cooked with fresh Mango flavor with a hint of lime - SIGNATURE DISH
J. Lights Market & Cafe
800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152, Durham
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated Panko covered Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Champ Sauce
|Cobb
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bacon, Chopped Eggs, Tomatoes, Feta, Crispy Onions
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
House-sliced Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise on Sourdough,
Dos Perros
200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham
|Popular items
|Free Chips & Guacamole
*Limit 1 per order. Must purchase at least one entree.
|Green to Go Container
Get your order packaged waste-free in reusable, returnable GreenToGo containers! Please select the number of containers you would like us to use for your order.
GreenToGo containers are available for all our food items with the exception of soups and drinks. When you pick up your food at the restaurant, use your app to scan the checkout code located at the restaurant (or use our code: MU2ZVJ).
Want to become a GreenToGo member? Download the app at getgreentogo.com Enjoy deliciously trash-free dining!
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
12in flour tortilla, asadero cheese, crema, pico de gallo
Motorco with Parts&Labor
723 Rigsbee Avenue, Durham
|Popular items
|Hand Cut Fries
|$4.00
Regular is Reasonable amount of fries. Large is a whole lot.
|Chicken Shwarama Combo
|$11.00
Marinated chicken breast on pita with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes & salad greens with tzatziki sauce. Choose either fries or a side salad.
|Potato Latkes (2)
|$5.00
Two (2) potato latkes with housemade apple sauce and sour cream