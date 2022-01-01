Durham BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Durham

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KIDS KARAAGE & FRIES$7.50
Japanese Fried Chicken Bites & Furikake Fries
CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS$13.75
Chicken Fried Shrimp, Bam-Bam Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Roasted Cashew, Fresh Thai Basil, Fresh Lime, Flour Tortillas
Ko'Jangles Fries$7.75
Don't play. Straight up Ko'Jangles Seasoning on these playa. Side of honey mustard for the homies.
More about KoKyu
Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pound of Barbecue$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
The Family Combo - Feeds 4$60.00
Choice of Whole Hog Barbecue or Smoked Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dinner for Four: 2 pounds (2 packed pints + 4 buns) of barbecue or 4 fried chicken quarters (white meat) served with slaw, cornbread and 2 pints of sides - feeds 4
NC Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich$11.00
NC pulled pork with slaw
More about Picnic
Lawrence/Lagoon image

 

Lawrence/Lagoon

900 Park Office Dr Suite 120, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork - Half Pound$10.00
Half Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce
Broccoli Caesar$4.50
w/ Deep Fried Brioche
Texas Style Brisket Sando$16.00
w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce, on Tallow Toasted Brioche
More about Lawrence/Lagoon

