Durham BBQ restaurants you'll love
More about KoKyu
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
Popular items
KIDS KARAAGE & FRIES
$7.50
Japanese Fried Chicken Bites & Furikake Fries
CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS
$13.75
Chicken Fried Shrimp, Bam-Bam Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Roasted Cashew, Fresh Thai Basil, Fresh Lime, Flour Tortillas
Ko'Jangles Fries
$7.75
Don't play. Straight up Ko'Jangles Seasoning on these playa. Side of honey mustard for the homies.
More about Picnic
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
Popular items
Pound of Barbecue
$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
The Family Combo - Feeds 4
$60.00
Choice of Whole Hog Barbecue or Smoked Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dinner for Four: 2 pounds (2 packed pints + 4 buns) of barbecue or 4 fried chicken quarters (white meat) served with slaw, cornbread and 2 pints of sides - feeds 4
NC Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich
$11.00
NC pulled pork with slaw