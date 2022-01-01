Durham cafés you'll love

Durham restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Durham

Beyu Caffe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramello$4.00
espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, and pico de gallo
Classic French Toast$8.95
Four hearty slices of challah bread, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, powdered sugar and drizzled with our signature anglaise crème sauce | (VT)
More about Beyu Caffe
Liturgy Beverage image

 

Liturgy Beverage

530 Foster St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filter (House Blend)$3.00
Our house blend, Work of the People. A full bodied medium roast blend of coffee from Ethiopia.
Featured Filter$2.50
A rotating selection from our featured coffee list.
Peppermint Mocha$7.00
A Holiday classic -
Our made in house mocha syrup mixed with a peppermint simple syrup, espresso, and your choice of steamed milk.
More about Liturgy Beverage
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails image

 

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Havarti Sandwich$12.50
nine-grain bread with turkey and havarti cheese, spring mix greens, roma tomatoes, & basil aioli.
Classic$7.50
With the choice of Nutella, Peanut butter, or both. Option to add banana, strawberry or both. Topped with powdered sugar.
Turkey Brie$13.00
roasted turkey w/ mild brie, sliced granny smith apples, honey, walnuts, & house-made cranberry sauce.
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
J. Lights Market & Cafe image

 

J. Lights Market & Cafe

800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Marinated Panko covered Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Champ Sauce
Cobb$11.00
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bacon, Chopped Eggs, Tomatoes, Feta, Crispy Onions
Turkey Club$12.00
House-sliced Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise on Sourdough,
More about J. Lights Market & Cafe
Cocoa Cinnamon image

 

Cocoa Cinnamon

420 W Geer Street, Durham

Avg 4.1 (613 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Batch Brew Coffee$2.75
Freshly Brewed Little Waves Coffee.
Available until 3pm. After 3pm, consider ordering an Americano (all locations) or a Pour Over. Thank you!
More about Cocoa Cinnamon
BuzzyBakes Bakeshop image

 

BuzzyBakes Bakeshop

900 Park Offices Dr Suite 230, rtp

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BuzzyBakes Bakeshop
Restaurant banner

 

Beyu Caffe - Boxyard RTP

900 PARK OFFICES DRIVE, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Beyu Caffe - Boxyard RTP

