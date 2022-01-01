Durham cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Durham
More about Beyu Caffe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Caramello
|$4.00
espresso, caramel, vanilla, steamed milk, topped with caramel drizzle
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, and pico de gallo
|Classic French Toast
|$8.95
Four hearty slices of challah bread, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, powdered sugar and drizzled with our signature anglaise crème sauce | (VT)
More about Liturgy Beverage
Liturgy Beverage
530 Foster St, Durham
|Popular items
|Filter (House Blend)
|$3.00
Our house blend, Work of the People. A full bodied medium roast blend of coffee from Ethiopia.
|Featured Filter
|$2.50
A rotating selection from our featured coffee list.
|Peppermint Mocha
|$7.00
A Holiday classic -
Our made in house mocha syrup mixed with a peppermint simple syrup, espresso, and your choice of steamed milk.
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
359 Blackwell Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Turkey Havarti Sandwich
|$12.50
nine-grain bread with turkey and havarti cheese, spring mix greens, roma tomatoes, & basil aioli.
|Classic
|$7.50
With the choice of Nutella, Peanut butter, or both. Option to add banana, strawberry or both. Topped with powdered sugar.
|Turkey Brie
|$13.00
roasted turkey w/ mild brie, sliced granny smith apples, honey, walnuts, & house-made cranberry sauce.
More about J. Lights Market & Cafe
J. Lights Market & Cafe
800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152, Durham
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated Panko covered Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Champ Sauce
|Cobb
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bacon, Chopped Eggs, Tomatoes, Feta, Crispy Onions
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
House-sliced Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise on Sourdough,
More about Cocoa Cinnamon
Cocoa Cinnamon
420 W Geer Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Batch Brew Coffee
|$2.75
Freshly Brewed Little Waves Coffee.
Available until 3pm. After 3pm, consider ordering an Americano (all locations) or a Pour Over. Thank you!