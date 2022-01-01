Durham dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Loaf Bakery
111 W Parrish St, Durham
|Popular items
|Seeded Sourdough
|$7.00
Featuring a blend of wheat and white flours, this loaf is heavily seeded inside and out: Sunflower, Sesame, and Golden Flax Seed.
|Canele de Bordeaux
|$3.00
Originating in the Bordeaux region of France, these small pasties deliver big flavor. Beginning by brushing individual copper molds with beeswax and butter, they are then filled with a vanilla and rum custard.
|Baguette
|$4.00
Available at 10:30am daily, Tues-Friday.
Available at open only on Saturdays.
Afters Dessert Bar
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Chocolate Thunk
|$8.00
Bite size cookies with manmade chocolate Thunks.
|Ice Cream Cake!
|$8.00
Select one of 2 flavors of ice cream cake! Each single-serving features a layer of cake, fresh ice cream, whipped frosting & sprinkles! Choose from Funfetti or Peppermint Bark
|Cookie a la Mode
|$6.00
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Shell
Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Haw River Funghi
|$16.00
DOP San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Garlic, Haw River Mushrooms (Saxapahaw, NC), oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Margherita
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce (DOP San Marzano Tomatoes), Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Local Organic Basil
|Neapolitan Breadsticks
|$8.00
Neapolitan Pizza Dough, Extra Virigin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Shaved DOP Grana Padano.
Choose Tomato Sauce (in photo), White Bean Dip, or Winter Caponata