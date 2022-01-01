Durham Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Zweli's Kitchen & Catering image

 

Zweli's Kitchen & Catering

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dovi Chicken$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed chicken and jollof rice.
Veggie Samosas ( vn )$8.29
Triangle shaped, potato filled pastries with an amazing crispy crust. Our Samosas are known for the ultimate burst of flavor from the many spices embedded.
Vegan/Vegetarian
Beef also available
Dovi Tofu$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed tofu and jollof rice.
More about Zweli's Kitchen & Catering
Baba Ghannouj image

 

Baba Ghannouj

5400 S Miami Bvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Kebab & Rice$12.99
all kebab platters come with rice plus one choice of a side or a salad)
Beef & Lamb Gyro Wrap$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber Sauce
Hummus & Pita$3.99
When you eat hummus you're giving your body healthy fats, complex carbohydrates,
More about Baba Ghannouj
Taberna Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Taberna Tapas Bar

325 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Valenciana Paella$17.00
shrimp, chicken, chorizo, shallots, garlic
Beet Salad$9.00
spinach, goat cheese, shallots, mint, walnuts, house vinaigrette
Roasted Chicken Wings$10.00
chicken wings- sauce options: garlic pimenton, spicy garlic pimenton, honey chipotle, diablo
More about Taberna Tapas Bar
Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Buns$16.00
Buns, chili aioli, tonkatsu sauce, slaw, red onion, nuoc cham, fresno chili, cilantro
Pork & Chives Dumplings$8.00
rice vinegar, soy, steamed (4 pieces)
Beef Short Rib Wonton$15.00
(wontons) pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy
More about Juju Durham
Mateo Tapas image

 

Mateo Tapas

109 W Chapel Hill St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Deluxe Paella$45.00
local greens, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, vegetable stock, marcona almond aioli. Serves 2-4
Gambas al Ajillo$15.00
peeled shrimp cooked in olive oil, garlic, guajillo chiles, lemon, parsley
Chico Tapas Kit (serves 2)$40.00
bbq marcona almonds, crispy garbanzos, marinated olives, boquerones, pickels, pan con tomate (with Duke's mayo), huevo diablo, chicken croquetas, jamon Serrano, queso
More about Mateo Tapas
Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

202 Corcoran Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Chicken Shawarma$10.99
grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
Falafel$0.75
crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs, and spices. served with tahini on the side. (GF and Vegan)
Large Falafel Pita Pocket$8.99
chickpeas, onion, garlic, herbs and spices, fried in sunflower oil and served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles, turnips and lemon tahini sauce (Vegan)
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
COPA image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

COPA

107 W. Main Street, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1637 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Bread$3.50
Family size loaves of Cuban bread made in the traditional style that Chef Roberto enjoyed growing up in rural Cuba. They freeze and reheat really well, so you can enjoy a fresh loaf today and tomorrow! (Pairs great with a Fair Game Honey or Jam.)
Una Completa$13.75
Get a taste of Old Havana with tender rice, slow-cooked black beans, and house-made plantain chips. Choose between pasture-raised, slow-roasted pork from Parker Family Farms or braised pasture-raised chicken raised and harvested by The Community of the Franciscan Way. (GF)
Tres Chocolates$10.00
Decadent chocolate layer cake with milk chocolate buttercream frosting, topped with dark chocolate ganache and shaved white chocolate. (V)
More about COPA

