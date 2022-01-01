Durham Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Durham
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering
4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham
|Popular items
|Dovi Chicken
|$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed chicken and jollof rice.
|Veggie Samosas ( vn )
|$8.29
Triangle shaped, potato filled pastries with an amazing crispy crust. Our Samosas are known for the ultimate burst of flavor from the many spices embedded.
Vegan/Vegetarian
Beef also available
|Dovi Tofu
|$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed tofu and jollof rice.
Baba Ghannouj
5400 S Miami Bvd, Durham
|Popular items
|Chicken Kebab & Rice
|$12.99
all kebab platters come with rice plus one choice of a side or a salad)
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Wrap
|$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber Sauce
|Hummus & Pita
|$3.99
When you eat hummus you're giving your body healthy fats, complex carbohydrates,
TAPAS
Taberna Tapas Bar
325 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Valenciana Paella
|$17.00
shrimp, chicken, chorizo, shallots, garlic
|Beet Salad
|$9.00
spinach, goat cheese, shallots, mint, walnuts, house vinaigrette
|Roasted Chicken Wings
|$10.00
chicken wings- sauce options: garlic pimenton, spicy garlic pimenton, honey chipotle, diablo
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|Popular items
|Chicken Buns
|$16.00
Buns, chili aioli, tonkatsu sauce, slaw, red onion, nuoc cham, fresno chili, cilantro
|Pork & Chives Dumplings
|$8.00
rice vinegar, soy, steamed (4 pieces)
|Beef Short Rib Wonton
|$15.00
(wontons) pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy
Mateo Tapas
109 W Chapel Hill St, Durham
|Popular items
|Vegan Deluxe Paella
|$45.00
local greens, sofrito, saffron, Bomba rice, vegetable stock, marcona almond aioli. Serves 2-4
|Gambas al Ajillo
|$15.00
peeled shrimp cooked in olive oil, garlic, guajillo chiles, lemon, parsley
|Chico Tapas Kit (serves 2)
|$40.00
bbq marcona almonds, crispy garbanzos, marinated olives, boquerones, pickels, pan con tomate (with Duke's mayo), huevo diablo, chicken croquetas, jamon Serrano, queso
Neomonde Mediterranean
202 Corcoran Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Large Chicken Shawarma
|$10.99
grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
|Falafel
|$0.75
crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs, and spices. served with tahini on the side. (GF and Vegan)
|Large Falafel Pita Pocket
|$8.99
chickpeas, onion, garlic, herbs and spices, fried in sunflower oil and served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles, turnips and lemon tahini sauce (Vegan)
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
COPA
107 W. Main Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Cuban Bread
|$3.50
Family size loaves of Cuban bread made in the traditional style that Chef Roberto enjoyed growing up in rural Cuba. They freeze and reheat really well, so you can enjoy a fresh loaf today and tomorrow! (Pairs great with a Fair Game Honey or Jam.)
|Una Completa
|$13.75
Get a taste of Old Havana with tender rice, slow-cooked black beans, and house-made plantain chips. Choose between pasture-raised, slow-roasted pork from Parker Family Farms or braised pasture-raised chicken raised and harvested by The Community of the Franciscan Way. (GF)
|Tres Chocolates
|$10.00
Decadent chocolate layer cake with milk chocolate buttercream frosting, topped with dark chocolate ganache and shaved white chocolate. (V)